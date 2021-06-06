All set for distribution of herbal preparation

The herbal preparation will first be made available for people hailing from the Sarvepalli Assembly segment, says B. Anandaiah.

Police turn away people thronging Krishnapatnam against advisory

All arrangements have been made for the distribution of the herbal preparation of B. Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam through the Nellore district administration in a decentralised manner from Monday.

With the State government clearing the decks for the distribution of three variants of the herbal concoction following the intervention by the A.P. High court, the police have stepped up security in and around Krishnapatnam as a steady stream of people started visiting the village to receive the herbal concoction packets.

Mr. Anandaiah has already made it clear that the herbal preparation will first be made available for people hailing from the Sarvepalli Assembly segment. For the patients from other districts, it will be made available only through their respective district administrations, he has said.

Allocation for districts

“Initially 5,000 packets of the herbal preparation will be made available to the district administration for distribution in Nellore district, and an equal number of packets for each of the remaining districts in the State. Depending on the requirement, the availability will be stepped up,” YSRCP MLA from Sarvepalli Kakani Govardhan Reddy said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the police had a tough time in turning away those thronging the village in violation of the prohibitory orders and partial curfew in force. Check-posts were set up at Krishnapatnam, Muthukur and other places en route to prevent entry of outsiders into the village. Barricades were erected at different places en route and on the Chennai-Kolkata Highway.

People came on walk, by two-wheelers and other modes of transport to get at least a few packets of the herbal preparation in spite of the appeal made by the district administration not to throng the village as it will lead to spread of COVID-19.

Case against Somireddy

Meanwhile, the Krishnapatnam police booked a case against TDP Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy under various IPC sections and the Information Technology Act following a complaint lodged by Narmada Kumar of Seshrita Technologies for “causing misapprehensions among the people on the distribution of the herbal preparation through a website.”

Mr. Kumar also threatened to file a defamation suit against the TDP leader.

The TDP, in its reaction, said it would fight the case “foisted at the behest of the ruling party” legally.

Mr. Anandaiah, however, maintained that Mr. Govardhan Reddy had no links with the website as was alleged by the TDP leader, and urged Mr. Chandramohan Reddy not to drag him into any political controversy.