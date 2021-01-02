All set for COVID vaccination dry run in South Coastal A.P.

The stage is set for dry run for the much-awaited vaccination programme for COVID-19 in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on January 2.

The new year dawned on a positive note as the caseload dipped to a new low in the region. The death toll too abated in the districts of SPSR Nellore and Prakasam. Only 19 new cases were registered in the two districts, taking the cumulative confirmed tally to 1,24,142, a health bulletin released by the State government said on Friday night.

The number of active cases came down to 566 in the region as 1,22,492 patients have been cured of the disease so far. A little less than 60 persons were treated in the five designated COVID-19 hospitalised in Prakasam district, while 30 positive persons were treated from their homes. Only five patients needed oxygen/ventilator support.

SPSR Nellore District Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu said training for medical staff had been successfully completed for taking up the vaccination programme. In the first phase, the vaccine would be given to medical professionals followed by other COVID-19 warriors in the second phase and to those above the age of 50 in the third phase, he said after overseeing the arrangements for the COVID-19 dry run.

Even those who have been cured of the disease should undergo vaccination, he explained.

Overseeing the arrangements for the dry run, Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer P.Ratnavalli said 25 persons have been selected for the dry run from three medical centres-- Ramesh Sanghamitra hospital, Government General Hospital and the Maddipadu Public Health Centre.

Though the health situation had improved vastly in the last two months, people should not be complacent. Social etiquette of COVID-19 times like wearing face masks and washing hands with sanitizers from time to time should be fully adhered to avoid getting infected, she cautioned.