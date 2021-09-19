All set for counting of votes for local body polls

State Election Commissioner Neelam Sawhney reviews the arrangements for counting of votes at a college in Guntur on Saturday.

GUNTUR

19 September 2021 01:34 IST

Every counting centre to be manned by Dy. Collector and district-level official

All arrangements are in place for the counting of votes for ZPTC/MPTC elections across the district on Sunday.

District Collector Vivek Yadav said arrangements had been made for counting of votes for elections held for 571 MPTCs and 45 ZPTCs in the district. The counting arrangements were done at 14 centres and 620 counting tables. Every counting centre would be manned by Deputy Collector and a district level official. Two rounds of training had been given and the third and final round of counting would be done on Sunday morning.

Earlier, State Election Commissioner Neelam Sawhney reviewed the counting arrangements in Guntur and said counting of votes for ZPTCs and MPTCs was being taken up across the State. Counting personnel would be following all COVID-19 precautions. CCLA Appellate Commissioner and district election officer P. Lakshmi Narasimham, District Collector Vivek Yadav, Joint Collectors A.S. Dinesh Kumar, Rajakumari and Anumapa Anjali, and others were present.

“I want to ensure that the entire district administration is involved and the counting personnel should be thorough with all the procedures, like identifying a valid vote etc. Adequate security should be provided when the ballot boxes are transported from strong rooms to counting halls. Security should be beefed up in sensitive areas,’’ said Ms. Sawhney in Guntur. Mr. Yadav said that the entire process of counting of votes would be videographed.