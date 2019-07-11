All set for budget session of Assembly

The stage is set for the second session of the 15th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to begin on Thursday (July 11) and presentation of a full-fledged budget by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on the following day (July 12). It is likely to draw to a close on July 30. Minister K. Kanna Babu will present the agriculture budget the same day.

A decision to this effect was taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy represented the YSR Congress Party, while Tekkali MLA K. Atchannaidu attended on behalf of the TDP as its deputy leader in the House. Mr. Rajendranath Reddy, Mr. Kanna Babu, Minister P. Anil Kumar and Chief Whip G. Srikant Reddy and Assembly Secretary P. Balakrishnamacharyulu were present.

Mr. Sitaram said he would get replies to questions immediately as far as possible and hoped that the members would help in conducting the proceedings meaningfully. Speaking to media persons later, Mr. Kanna Babu said the BAC decided that 23 subjects, mainly the demand for the Special Category Status, issues related to the A.P. Reorganisation Act, land allotments, including in the capital region Amaravati, employees’ welfare, the AgriGold scandal, and the sand policy would be discussed.

‘Oppn. voice will not be stifled’

He said that the voice of the Opposition party would not be stifled and the government was willing to extend the session by a few days if required.

Mr. Atchannaidu said Mr. Jagan promised to give adequate time to the TDP MLAs to raise issues concerning the development of the State and people’s welfare. He also said the TDP assured the Speaker of cooperation for the smooth conduct of legislative business and that the Speaker agreed to allow a discussion on drought on July 11 after the customary question hour and on the law and order situation.