All sections should unite to protect PSUs, says forum

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 April 2021 01:09 IST

‘It is wrong for Centre to say that it will sell Public Sector Enterprises’

Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) general secretary A. Aja Sarma has called for unity among all sections of people to protect Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

It is wrong on the part of the Centre to openly declare that it will sell Public Sector Enterprises, he said.

The FDNA leader formally inaugurated the fifth day of the relay hunger strike, launched by the All Trade Unions and people’s organisations, near the Gandhi statue, here on Tuesday.

CITU leaders Peethala Appa Rao, Anaparthi Appa Rao, K. Kumari, P. Venkata Rao, Begum and Pothuraju, AITUC leaders Vamana Murthy, T. Venkateswara Rao, AIDWA leader Mounika and SFI leader Raghavendra Rao participated in the hunger strike on Tuesday.

Mr. Sarma said that Visakhapatnam city was known as the ‘financial capital’ of Andhra Pradesh, even before bifurcation of the State, because of the presence of a large number of PSUs. He warned that the people would not take it lying down, if the Centre goes ahead with its plan to sell Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), profit-making PSUs and public properties. He warned that the agitation would be intensified, if the Centre failed to reverse its decision on privatisation of VSP.