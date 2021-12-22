‘All sections of people happy with our govt.’

DCMS chairperson Avanapu Bhavana performing Ksheerabhisekham to portrait of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

VIZIANAGARAM

22 December 2021 00:17 IST

YSRCP leaders celebrate Jagan’s birthday in Vizianagaram

YSR Congress Party leaders on Tuesday heaped praise on the government, stating that there was a ‘newfound hope among people of all sections in the State’.

Celebrations were held at the party office here to mark the 49th birthday of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy cut a large birthday cake weighing 49 kg at the party’s zonal office. At another function, party MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu and leaders Avanapu Vikram and Vijay distributed saris to the poor.

Advertising

Advertising

District Cooperative Marketing Society chairperson A. Bhavana and party members also celebrated the Chief Minister’s birthday. The leaders said many flagship programmes were being implemented effectively in the State. Several charitable activities were organised on the occasion.