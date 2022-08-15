All sections benefited from govt. schemes, says Home Minister

Taneti Vanitha hoists national flag at Parvathipuram

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on Monday said that all sections of the society were leading a happy life with the effective implementation of welfare schemes for the Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

She hoisted the national flag at Parvathipuram on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day.

She said that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government was implementing Navaratnalu welfare schemes as promised during the 2019 elections.

Parvathipuram District Collector Nishant Kumar and Superintendent of Police M. Vidyasagar were among those who attended the celebrations.

The cultural programmes enthralled the audience. The district administration set up stalls to highlight various welfare schemes taken by the State government.