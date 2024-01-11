ADVERTISEMENT

All sections are unhappy with YSRCP administration, says TDP leader

January 11, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

‘’The big turnouts for Chandrababu Naidu’s public meetings indicate the mood the people’‘

The Hindu Bureau

The Telugu Desam Party State secretary Gompa Krishna on Thursday said that all sections of the society were unhappy with the administration of the YSRCP government and it was evident from the huge turnout for the public meetings of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu across the State.

He told the media here that the ‘Raa Kadili Raa’ public meeting held at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district was a big hit with people thronging to listen to the speech of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu.

“The YSRCP government betrayed all sections, including teachers, employees, unemployed youth, Anganwadi workers, and sanitation staff. Their continuous agitations in the State indicated the mood of the people. They are now comparing the present administration with the effective rule of the earlier TDP government,” Mr. Krishna.

The TDP would win all the seats in the North Andhra region with a solid majority. It would get more than 50% votes in all the constituencies of Vizianagaram district,” predicted Mr. Krishna.

