All schools should be closed till Oct. 17: DEO

VIJAYAWADA

10 October 2021 01:09 IST

‘Action will be taken against those conducting classes’

District Education Officer Tahera Sultana said strict action will be taken against schools violating the SCERT calendar by conducting classwork even though the government declared Dasara holidays for schools.

In a release, Ms. Sultana said that the Department noticed that some schools were conducting classes even as the Dasara holiday began on October 7. She said all the schools should remain shut till October 17 and action will be taken against those who continue to conduct classes.

