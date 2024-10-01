All school managements in A.P. told to create APAAR IDs for students of Classes 9 and 10

Director, School Education, V. Vijay Rama Raju has directed the District Education Officers (DEOs) and Regional Joint Directors (RJDs) in the department to ensure creation of the proposed Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) IDs for students of Classes 9 and 10 in schools under all managements, across the State by October 14.

APAAR is a unique ID card being created for each student to facilitate tracking of their educational progress and achievements. This ID would be valid for life and it will help in accessing educational resources, achieving the objective of “One Nation-One Student ID”.

The APAAR ID will serve as a gateway to the DigiLocker ecosystem, allowing students to digitally store all achievements like their exam results, holistic report cards, learning outcomes and other co-curricular achievements. APAAR IDs will be generated by the Union Ministry of Education, based on the Aadhaar number of each student and it requires separate consent from parents. The collected data will be kept confidential, with the UID number masked when sharing the data with government users.

Mr. Rama Raju has asked headmasters to ensure printing and distribution of the copies of the consent forms to students of Classes 9 and 10 and make sure that every student received the form before leaving for the Dasara vacation and must come with the signed form, accompanied by their parents on the school re-opening day after the vacation.

He said the headmasters should verify that the details provided in the consent form, such as name and date of birth, match the Aadhaar details and validate the information using the UID card. He wanted them to raise awareness among students and parents about the importance of the APAAR ID and if required, call parents to explain to them the significance and guide them through the process.

He said the DEOs should appoint a nodal officer in each district to oversee the rollout of the ID generation process. He also wanted the school managements to ensure physical presence of parents while submitting their consent forms at schools, as a confirmation SMS would be sent to them via the registered mobile number updated in the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE+) portal.