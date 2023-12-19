All RT-PCR labs in Andhra Pradesh to be activated, minimum 1,000 COVID-19 tests to be done daily

December 19, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Following an uptick in coronavirus cases in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical and Family Welfare Commissioner and National Health Mission Director J. Nivas has said COVID-19 testing will start immediately in the State and that a minimum of 1,000 RT-PCR tests will be done daily.

“All the districts have been instructed to conduct a minimum of 50 RT-PCR tests of the people with COVID-19 symptoms. As of now, no restrictions have been imposed on travelling. We are waiting for further instructions from the Central government. After the meeting with the Health Ministry slated for December 20, we will know about the further course of action,” Mr. Nivas told The Hindu.

On December 18 (Monday), the Centre issued an advisory to all States in view of the rising coronavirus cases and detection of the JN.1 strain in Kerala. The States have been instructed to keep a close watch on the situation and monitor and report cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the information we have got so far, JN.1 is a variant of Omicron. It may spread fast. However, there is no need to panic as the strain is not serious.”J. NivasHealth, Medical and Family Welfare Commissioner

Mr. Nivas said Rapid Antigen Test Kits would be kept ready at the Village Health Clinics and testing would be done in all major hospitals in the State. “From the information we have got so far, JN.1 is a variant of Omicron. It may spread fast. However, there is no need to panic as the strain is not serious,” he said, adding that people should wear masks in crowded places.

As per the Central government’s portal, Andhra Pradesh has zero active caseload as of December 19 (Tuesday). The State has reported zero cases in the last 24 hours.

Mr. Nivas said the Director of Secondary Health has been asked to take stock of the requisite medicines and oxygen infrastructure at hospitals in the State.

Meanwhile, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Special Chief Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu convened a meeting with all the officials concerned to review the preparedness, should there be a rise in coronavirus cases in the State.

He asked the officials to ensure that all RTPCR labs in Government General Hospitals (GGHs) were activated and the people with the symptoms of ILI and SARI underwent RTPCR test mandatorily.

A release from the Health Department advised that people with mild symptoms of fever and cough should stay indoors and avoid contact with people until the fever subsided. People returning from Kerala have been advised to exercise caution and visit the nearest testing centre if they develop any flu-like symptoms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.