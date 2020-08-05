All revenue divisions in E.G. will get care centres: Minister

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopalakrishna having a meal along with Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy at a COVID Care Centre at Bommuru on Tuesday.

KAKINADA

05 August 2020 08:10 IST

‘Despite rise in cases, mortality rate in district is only 1%’

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopalakrishna has said that each revenue division in East Godavari district will have a COVID Care Centre (CCC) soon.

At present, there are four CCCs in East Godavari district and three more will be set up in the revenue divisions of Peddapuram, Ramachandrapuram, and Yetapaka.

Speaking to a section of the media at Ramachandrapuram on Tuesday, Mr. Gopalakrishna said: “A decision has been taken to set up a CCC in each revenue division after the inspection of the Bommuru CCC, where the quality of food and medical care are good.”

“Despite reporting of more number of COVID cases in East Godavari district in recent days, the mortality rate is only 1%. The CCCs are instrumental in saving the lives of thousands of people infected with COVID-19,” Mr. Gopalakrishna said.

Mr. Gopalakrishna, who had a meal along with District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy at Bommuru CCC on Monday, observed: “Many patients have expressed satisfaction on the way the CCC is being run by the district authorities. The frontline staff tested positive for COVID in the Bommuru CCC are recovering fast.”

Interacts with patients

Mr. Gopalakrishna was the first Cabinet Minister who interacted with the COVID patients and spent time with them in the CCC in Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister appealed to the COVID patients in various CCCs to co-operative with the doctors and other supported staff in maintaining the hygienic conditions for the speedy recovery.

East Godavari conitnues to remain the worst-affected district in the State, with almost 25,000 COVID-19 cases being reported.

The death toll in the district stands at 188, according to health officials.