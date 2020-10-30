All pushkar ghats to be built before Nov. 13

Arrangements for the event, including COVID-19 steps, discussed

All the pushkar ghats related to the Tungabhadra Pushkarams will be completed by November 13 in time for the religious event to begin on November 20, District Collector G. Veerapandian has said.

The Kurnool Irrigation Superintending Engineer P. Sree Ramachandra Murthy inspected the construction work of the ghats at Rampuram on Thursday and gave some instructions for the quick completion of the project.

In his review meeting, the Collector said that all district officers must work with dedication to ensure the pushkarams were conducted as per the COVID-19 protocol and ensure that no hindrance was there for the religious traditions to be followed. The likely gathering of a large number of people at all the pushkar ghats was discussed and measures to be taken to keep the areas clean through proper deployment of sanitation staff.

About ₹200 crore had been sanctioned by the State government for the laying of roads, construction of ghats and some improvements in the existing infrastructure at many places, said Mr. Veerapandian.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy had taken a keen interest in the event and sanctioned the required funds based on the proposals submitted by various departments, he said.

Establishment of a media centre, e-ticketing, a website and a central command control centre were also discussed. He asked the officials to identify a proper place for the establishment of a reception centre at all the pushkar ghats.

COVID-19 testing centres and medical camps would be established and requisite number of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff would be deployed at all places, he added.