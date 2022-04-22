All promises made in election manifesto have been fulfilled, says Peddireddi

‘In the last three years, the focus has been on effective implementation of Navaratnalu’

Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy at the launch of the third phase of the YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme, in Chittoor on Friday.

Minister for Energy, Forests, and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Friday said the YSRCP government had fulfilled all the promises it had made in the election manifesto, besides implementing many other schemes not mentioned in it successfully.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy was speaking at the launch of the third phase of the ‘YSR Sunna Vaddi’ scheme for women self-help groups, at Nagaiah Kalakshetram here.

Addressing the gathering of officials, beneficiaries, and party cadre, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that during the last three years, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been focusing on Navaratnalu mentioned in the election manifesto.

“Creation of a village or ward secretariat each for a population of 2,000 remains etched in the history of Andhra Pradesh. This has resulted in efficient administration and extending of welfare schemes to the poor and the needy,” he said.

The Minister symbolically presented a cheque for ₹71.76 crore towards distribution to 38,880 SHGs in Chittoor district, which included four municipalities.

Chittoor MP N. Reddappa, ZP chairperson Govinda Srinivasulu, MLA J. Srinivasulu, Collector M. Hari Narayanan, and senior officials were present.

At Rayachoti, MLA and government whip G. Srikanth Reddy and District Collector P.S. Girisha participated in the launch of the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srikanth Reddy said the scheme had played a crucial role in the economic empowerment of women. Mr. Girisha said the scheme had brought much relief to the women groups and helped them overcome hurdles in their economic development.

A cheque for ₹57.42 crore was presented towards distribution to 30,714 groups in the district.