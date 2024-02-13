ADVERTISEMENT

All promises made by Jagan to farmers remain on paper, alleges Purandeswari

February 13, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ninety percent of farmers have fallen into debt trap and Andhra Pradesh ranks second in the country in tenant farmers’ suicide, says BJP State president  

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari holding a plough during the Kisan Morcha’s Rythu Garjana protest in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Kisan Morcha, a frontal organisation of farmers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday (February 13) organised Rythu Garjana protest to highlight the plight of farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said that the government had ignored the farmers during the last four years. “Ninety percent of farmers have fallen into debt trap. Andhra Pradesh ranks second in the country in tenant farmers’ suicide.  Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who claims to be farmer-friendly, has done nothing for the welfare of the farmers. All his promises remained on paper. The government has miserably failed in coming to the rescue of the farmers,” she said.

“The productivity in agriculture, aquaculture and dairy sectors have come down drastically. If these are the reality, how can Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy claim to be running the farmers’ government,” she asked.

Support our reporting.
BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar said that the State government was afraid of the Rythu Garjna. The government created hurdles in the movement of farmers who were on their way to take part in the Rythu Garjana. The police also took the ABVP activists, who were staging a protest for justice, into custody. The government is tricking all sections of the society, he said.

Former Minister Kamineni Srinivas, Kisan Morcha State leaders Penmetsa Raju, Thota Ganga Raju, Nalla Pavan, and others also spoke.

