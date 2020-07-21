All posts in BC corporations will be filled by month-end: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said that all the posts of chairpersons and directors of BC corporations should be filled by the month-end. There will be 28 more BC corporations and each will have seven to 12 directors.

“Only 69 castes were considered as BCs by the previous government. We have increased the number to 139 by including all the sub-castes,” said the Chief Minister during a review meeting here.

The posts of chairpersons and directors of all corporations would be filled by the month-end and they would ensure that the benefits are reaching the targeted groups sans hassles, the Chief Minister said.

Funds allocation

“The State government has allocated huge funds for welfare of the backward classes. A sum of ₹22.68 crore has been spent on the welfare of the communities, benefiting 2.13 crore people across the State,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Skill development

The Chief Minister further said that Skill Development Centres would be established in each parliamentary constituency in the next 18 months and the State government will have tie-ups with big companies for the purpose. Germany is among the countries partnering with the government in this regard. “The BC corporations will ensure that the communities get the benefits when it comes to upgrading their skills. The Skill development Centres will have at least one representative from the targeted communities,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSR Cheyutha

Referring to the YSR Cheyutha, the Chief Minister said that nearly 25 lakh women in the age groups of 45 to 60 had been benefited from the programme and a majority of the beneficiaries belonged to the Backward Classes.

Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhas Chandra Bose; Ministers Mopidevi Venkataramana, Dharmana Krishna Das, Botcha Satyanarayana, MLAs Venugopala Krishna, P. Satish, Vidadala Rajini, Jogi Ramesh, P. Umashanker Ganesh, Adeep Raju, B. Madhusudhan Yadav, Gorla Kiran Kumar; and MLC Janga Krishna Murthy participated in the review meeting.