All ports in Andhra Pradesh will be connected with National Highways at a cost of ₹20,000 crore, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on February 3 (Friday) announced that all ports in Andhra Pradesh, irrespective of their status, would be connected with four-lane National Highways at a cost of ₹20,000 crore.

Mr. Gadkari also announced the granting of the 55-km six-lane road from the Visakhapatnam Port to the proposed Bhogapuram international greenfield airport, which was sought by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a cost of ₹6,300 crore. This road too would be connected with NH 16.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural of the two-day Andhra Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit-2023 (GIS) here, Mr. Gadkari said the coastal highway would enable connectivity with the nearby tourist destinations of Rushikonda and Bheemunipatnam and the industrial area.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had long ago put the demand for Vizag port highway. So, we have sanctioned the project with a view to supporting the State government,” Mr. Gadkari said.

“The length of National Highways in Andhra Pradesh has increased by 109%, from 4,193 km before 2014 to 8,745 km now.”Nitin Gadkari Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways

While praising the road infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Gadkari said, “I always tell people about former U.S. President John F Kennedy’s famous statement that American roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because American roads are good. In the case of Andhra Pradesh, it has been proven that the length of National Highways in the State has increased by 109%, from 4,193 km before 2014 to 8,745 km now.”

Industrial corridors

Explaining the connectivity of ports with the highways, Mr. Gadkari said the decision was taken due to its importance in the State, which had three industrial corridors — Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Bengaluru. The 430-km project connecting Nagpur and Vijayawada would also commence soon, and the Visakhapatnam-Raipur highway work would be completed by 2024, he said.

Mr. Gadkari said in 2022-23, the highway road works had been undertaken at a cost of ₹15,400 crore in the State along a length of 777 km.

In addition, two multimodal logistics parks had been sanctioned in the GIS for Visakhapatnam and Anantapur regions at a cost of ₹1,797 crore, he said.

“The cost of logistics is 16% in the country, which is higher than China (10%) and 12% each in the U.S. and the European Union,” he said while assuring that the government was taking steps to reduce the cost in the next five years to 9%.

Mr. Gadkari said his Ministry was exploring the feasibility of laying optic fibre cables along the roadside between Hyderabad and Bengaluru on an experimental basis.