All political parties must clear their stand on UCC, says Raghavulu

July 14, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Communist Party of India (Marxist) national Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu on July 13 (Thursday) demanded that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) should clarify their stand on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Addressing the media here, the CPI(M) leader said that with the general elections due next year and Assembly polls in several State are scheduled to be held this year, all political parties should make their stand clear on the UCC. “There are special laws in every religion. Top importance should be given to equality of women and protect their interests and safety,” he said.

Even as the 21st Law Commission, in August 2018, had made it clear that a UCC was neither necessary nor desirable at that stage, the 22nd Law Commission issued a fresh notification,” said Mr. Raghuvulu.

The CPI(M) leader also deplored that the BJP-led NDA had failed to control the prices of essential commodities and inflation.