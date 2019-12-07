All police stations to have Mahila Mitra panels

Krishna District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu has said that every police station in Krishna district will have a dedicated Mahila Mitra committee within a week for the rescue of girl students, working women and children when in trouble.

On Saturday, thousands of students from across the Diviseema region attended the awareness meeting convened by the Krishna District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and the district police at Avanigadda.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ravindranath Babu said all colleges, hostels, including that of working women, and other educational institutions would bring under the surveillance of the CC cameras within a few days.

“Steps are afoot to provide the CC camera facility to all educational institutions and hostels. Constitution of the Mahila Mitra committees will also be completed in a week,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

Tenth Additional District Judge S. Rajani advised the girl students to inform the family about any harassment instead of hiding such incidents. “The girl or woman in trouble or faces any threat is advised to take the help of the police by dialling the emergency numbers before seeking help from the family. Such initiative will help the police rescue those in trouble,” said Ms. Rajani.

The police advised woman to dial 100 or 112 to register their grievance for immediate action from the police.

Avanigadda DSP N. Ramesh Reddy and others were present.