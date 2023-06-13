ADVERTISEMENT

All permissions obtained for Varahi Yatra, says JSP leader

June 13, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - KAKINADA

Mr. Nanaji appealed to the Jana Sena Party supporters for the ‘Varahi Yatra’, scheduled to begin from Annavaram.  

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee member Pantham Nanaji on June 12 (Monday) said that they had obtained all the necessary permissions from the Police Department for the ‘Varahi Yatra’ and public meetings of party president Pawan Kalyan slated for June 14. 

Addressing the media, Mr. Nanaji appealed to the party supporters for the ‘Varahi Yatra’, scheduled to begin from Annavaram.  

“Section 30 of the Police Act has been imposed in Kakinada district. However, the party has obtained all the necessary permissions for the programmes scheduled to be held at Prathipadu on June 14 and Uppada on June 16,” said Mr. Nanji.

