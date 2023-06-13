HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All permissions obtained for Varahi Yatra, says JSP leader

Mr. Nanaji appealed to the Jana Sena Party supporters for the ‘Varahi Yatra’, scheduled to begin from Annavaram.  

June 13, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee member Pantham Nanaji on June 12 (Monday) said that they had obtained all the necessary permissions from the Police Department for the ‘Varahi Yatra’ and public meetings of party president Pawan Kalyan slated for June 14. 

Addressing the media, Mr. Nanaji appealed to the party supporters for the ‘Varahi Yatra’, scheduled to begin from Annavaram.  

“Section 30 of the Police Act has been imposed in Kakinada district. However, the party has obtained all the necessary permissions for the programmes scheduled to be held at Prathipadu on June 14 and Uppada on June 16,” said Mr. Nanji.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.