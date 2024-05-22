GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All pending issues with A.P. will be resolved with mutual trust and cooperation, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

The Telangana government would like to construct a guesthouse or a choultry and a Kalyana Mandapam in the temple town, says Revanth Reddy

Updated - May 22, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 06:15 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his wife at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Wednesday.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his wife at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that he would like to maintain good relations with Andhra Pradesh and resolve all the pending issues plaguing the two Telugu States with mutual trust and cooperation. 

Addressing the media after offering prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple here on May 22 (Wednesday), Mr. Revanth Reddy said his government would like to maintain cordial relations with the new government that shall be formed in Andhra Pradesh after the declarations of election results and strive to take both States on the path of development. 

He said his government could efficiently tackle the drought and drinking water crisis in Telangana last year, adding that emphasis would be on the protection of the farm sector.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that his government would like to construct a guest house or a choultry and a Kalyana Mandapam in Tirumala. He expressed his desire to take up the issue with the Andhra Pradesh government soon after the declarations of the poll results.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Revanth Reddy performed the tonsuring ceremony of his grandson and offered prayers to the presiding deity. His wife Geetha and family members also accompanied him. TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy accorded him a warm reception at the temple.

The Telangana Chief Minister said he wished to visit the temple soon after assuming the office, but could not do so due to certain administrative reasons followed by the general elections. 

