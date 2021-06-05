All-party women’s meet for united fight against State govt.

Jagan regime failed to provide protection to women, allege Oppn. leaders

Women leaders representing opposition parties on Saturday gave a clarion call for a united struggle against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State, which had ‘failed to provide protection to the fairer sex’, resulting in more than 600 cases of atrocities against women in the State in the last two years.

Speaking at an all-party women’s meeting organised by the TDP’s Telugu Mahila wing, the women leaders attributed ‘the sorry state of affairs’ in the State to the government’s ‘inefficiency’. Expressing a grave concern over ‘deterioration of law and order situation in the State’, they demanded that the government release a White Paper on how many culprits booked under the Disha Act were actually sent to the gallows. They alleged that many in the government were extending support to perpetrators of crimes against women.

They said though the State had a woman Home Minister M. Sucharitha, she was reduced to a ‘puppet’ in the hands of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. They unanimously resolved to file a ‘breach of trust’ case under Section 406 against the Chief Minister for his ‘U-turn on the Amaravati issue’ after coming to power, in stark contrast to his election promise that he would not change the capital of the State.

COVID-19 and price rise

They said women from the economically backward sections were the worst hit by the partial curfew as they were unable to supplement the income of their household by doing small works. They demanded grant of a special pension to women who lost their husbands to COVID-19.

State president of Telugu Mahila Vangalapudi Anita said Mr. Jagan had promised total prohibition at the time of elections but went back on his word after he came to power. Citing the case of a 12-year-old Dalit girl who was raped and abandoned at a place close to the police station in Rajahmundry, she wondered why was the Disha Act not implemented in the case.

Stating that the YSRCP had lost the right to rule the State, Ms. Anita said women also had problems in finding access to COVID vaccines and the government therefore, should set up special vaccine centres for women.

AP Congress Coordination Committee member Sunkara Padmasri alleged that women’s protection was the least priority of the Jagan government.

CPI leader Durga Bhavani accused the Chief Minister of going back on his promise to provide equal opportunities to women in social, political and economic spheres. Dura Prasanthi from Jana Sena Party and Malathi Rani from Lok Satta Party criticised the State Mahila Commission for being silent on the growing atrocities against women.

Women farmers from Amaravati Kambhampati Sirisha and Jammula Sailaja said the silence of the Chief Minister’s mother Vijayamma and sister Sharmila to the attacks and humiliation heaped on Amaravati women protesters was unacceptable.