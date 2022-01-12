All party unions of steel plant threaten strike on wage hike

‘Management is adopting an adamant attitude on the issue’

Representatives of all party trade unions of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) have warned the plant management of a strike, if it does not give up its adamant attitude on implementation of the wage hike for steel workers.

A dharna was held by all party trade unions at the Balacheruvu Gate on Wednesday in protest against the ‘lack of commitment’ on the part of the VSP management in the implementation of revised wages. The union leaders said that in the last nine months, workers, officers and contract workers have made joint efforts and the result was VSP achieved a turnover of about ₹19,370 crore and further efforts were being made to achieve an additional ₹8,500 crore in the remaining three months of the present fiscal.

All party trade union leaders J. Ayodhya Ram, Y.T. Das, U. Ramaswamy, Gandham Venkata Rao, Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao, K. Satyanarayana Rao, Masen Rao, Dommeti Appa Rao, Kommineni Srinivas, DV Ramana Reddy, Dali Naidu and Villa Rammohan Kumar were among those who participated in the protest.

Relay hunger strike

Meanwhile, the relay hunger strike being organised under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) continued for the 335th day on Wednesday.

VUPPC leader Gandham Venkata Rao said that the State government should take the lead in saving the VSP from the prospect of privatisation as the plant was providing jobs to several youths from the State. The Chief Minister should take upon himself the responsibility of uniting all the major political parties to urge the Centre to change its decision on strategic sale of the VSP.

He said that apart from the efforts being made by trade unions, unity among all political parties on the issue would help in saving the plant. He demanded that the Centre consider the demand of the people and take a favourable decision on continuation of VSP in the public sector.

Representatives of MMSM, WRM-2, STM and SBM participated in the relay hunger strike.