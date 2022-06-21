All-party peace march taken out in Kurnool; arrest of Nupur, Naveen sought

Members of an all-party United Joint Action Committee taking out a rally in Anantapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

An all-party United Joint Action Committee members(UJAC) took out a rally on Monday from the old city in Anantapur with Communist Party of India(CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna, Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy along with leaders of several people’s organisations appealing for peace in the country and denouncing objectionable comments made on the Prophet Mohammed.

The rally demanded that the Centre take action against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, who had spoken wrongly about the Prophet Mohammed. The UJAC members later met District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan and submitted a memorandum.