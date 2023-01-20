All-party delegation asks NHAI to provide alternative jobs to sacked Srikakulam toll plaza staff

January 20, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

An all-party delegation on Friday asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure jobs for all the 106 employees whose services were terminated without prior notice after the removal of the toll plaza at Chilakapalam of Srikakulam district.

TDP Srikakulam parliamentary wing president Kuna Ravikumar, Jana Sena leader Pedada Rammohana Rao, CPI(M) district secretary D. Govinda Rao and others extended their solidarity with the employees who had been agitating for the past one and a half months over their sudden removal from service.

Mr. Ravikumar asked the State government to take up the issue immediately and adjust the staff in the Madapam (Srikakulam district) and Natavalasa (Vizianagaram district) toll plazas where toll was enhanced steeply after the closure of the Chilakapalem toll gate.

Chilakapalem Toll Plaza Employees’ Union president V. Venkata Ramana and general secretary D.V. Narasimhulu asked the district administration to hold talks immediately with NHAI alleging that the authority had ignored all labour laws while removing the staff from service.

BSP district president D. Ramappa, CPI leader Bhaskara Rao, CITU leaders Ch.,Ammannaidu, P.,Tejeswara Rao and others were present.