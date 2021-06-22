All parties should launch united stir for special status, says Chalasani

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 June 2021 18:24 IST

Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samiti president Chalasani Srinivas on Monday said all parties in the State should launch a joint agitation demanding Special Category Status.

Addressing the media here, he said that there was no use of resignation of MPs for getting special status. Instead all MPs from the State should stage a dharna in front of the house of the Prime Minister in Delhi, Mr. Srinivas said.

He said it was not correct to sell Gangavaram port and the State government should have retained its 10% share. He said they will once again launch direct agitation demanding special status after normalcy is restored.