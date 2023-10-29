HamberMenu
All parties should focus on achieving SCS, assurances given in A.P. Reorganisation Act

A.P. Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samiti leader G. Appala Naidu charged that both ruling and Opposition parties were striving hard for their own empowerment while ignoring the real progress of the State

October 29, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

SRIKAKULAM:

Andhra Intellectual Forum Vice President State and A.P. Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samiti leader G. Appala Naidu on Sunday (October 29) urged the Union government to ensure Special Category Status and fulfil assurances given in A.P. Reorganisation Act.

He said that the people’s real empowerment would be possible only when A.P. was put on the path of development. Speaking to The Hindu, he charged that both ruling and Opposition parties were striving hard for their own empowerment while ignoring the real progress of the State.

“YSRCP has taken up Samajaika Sadhikarika Yatra to highlight political empowerment given to backward classes. Such yatras may benefit those parties but not the people. The ruling party should focus on the real issues and make the Union government to ensure implementation of SCS immediately. Then only, the State would progress as it can attract more investments. The opposition party has to step up pressure on the Centre for fulfilling all statutory commitments given in the AP Reorganisation Act. All the parties are left with only six months to achieve SCS and other benefits to AP,” said Dr. Appala Naidu.

He said that a delegation of the Forum would visit New Delhi soon to submit a memorandum to the Union government.

“As per the assurances given in the Parliament, the Union government used to allocate around ₹50 crore for each district of North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. Now, the allocation of funds was stopped with a failure of the government in providing details about the developmental works taken up with those funds. Parliament members of the region can take initiative for revival of the scheme designed for progress of backward areas of the State,” he added.

