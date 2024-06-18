ADVERTISEMENT

All Naidu needs to do to get SCS is ask, says Vijaya Sai

Published - June 18, 2024 05:14 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Central government depends on the TDP’s support and as part of NDA, Naidu can easily make it happen, says the YSRCP’s Rajya Sabha MP

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy. File.

Rajya Sabha MP and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, in a swipe at the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), said on June 17 that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was now in a position to easily secure Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh if he so desired.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If @ncbn wants, he can easily get Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. The Central Govt. depends on his support and as part of NDA, he can easily meet BJP leaders and work it out. With this political situation, all he needs to do is ask,” the YSRCP MP said in a post on ‘X’.

Ahead of the elections, YSRCP president and then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had mocked the TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) for “allying with the very BJP whose government at the Centre had denied SCS to A.P., just to achieve their selfish objective of coming to power”.

In the last five years, the TDP had slammed the YSRCP for failing to secure SCS in spite of having 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha, while being at the receiving end of criticism for the decision of Mr. Naidu to give up the demand for SCS in lieu of a special package sanctioned by the Centre in 2016.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US