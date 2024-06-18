All Naidu needs to do to get SCS is ask, says Vijaya Sai

Rajya Sabha MP and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, in a swipe at the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), said on June 17 that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was now in a position to easily secure Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh if he so desired.

“If @ncbn wants, he can easily get Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. The Central Govt. depends on his support and as part of NDA, he can easily meet BJP leaders and work it out. With this political situation, all he needs to do is ask,” the YSRCP MP said in a post on ‘X’.

Ahead of the elections, YSRCP president and then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had mocked the TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) for “allying with the very BJP whose government at the Centre had denied SCS to A.P., just to achieve their selfish objective of coming to power”.

In the last five years, the TDP had slammed the YSRCP for failing to secure SCS in spite of having 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha, while being at the receiving end of criticism for the decision of Mr. Naidu to give up the demand for SCS in lieu of a special package sanctioned by the Centre in 2016.

