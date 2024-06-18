GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All Naidu needs to do to get SCS is ask, says Vijaya Sai

The Central government depends on the TDP’s support and as part of NDA, Naidu can easily make it happen, says the YSRCP’s Rajya Sabha MP

Published - June 18, 2024 05:14 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy. File.

YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy. File.

Rajya Sabha MP and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, in a swipe at the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), said on June 17 that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was now in a position to easily secure Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh if he so desired.

“If @ncbn wants, he can easily get Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. The Central Govt. depends on his support and as part of NDA, he can easily meet BJP leaders and work it out. With this political situation, all he needs to do is ask,” the YSRCP MP said in a post on ‘X’.

Ahead of the elections, YSRCP president and then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had mocked the TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) for “allying with the very BJP whose government at the Centre had denied SCS to A.P., just to achieve their selfish objective of coming to power”.

In the last five years, the TDP had slammed the YSRCP for failing to secure SCS in spite of having 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha, while being at the receiving end of criticism for the decision of Mr. Naidu to give up the demand for SCS in lieu of a special package sanctioned by the Centre in 2016.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.