All lands encroached by TDP leaders will be taken back, says YSRCP

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 June 2021 20:13 IST

‘Naidu and Lokesh should verify facts before making allegations’

YSR Congress Party(YSRCP) city president Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav has refuted the allegations made by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members that the YSRCP has been involved in encroaching lands in Visakhapatnam district.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said that the State government was taking back all the lands which were encroached by the TDP leaders. Mr. Vamsi Krishna alleged that the TDP leaders were not able to digest the development being done by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy in the district and were making baseless allegations to divert attention of people.

He said that TDP Supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh should stop working through social media handles and verify facts before making allegations. Mr. Vamsi Krishna alleged that TDP leaders, including Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Palla Srinivasa Rao and others, have encroached government lands at Bheemili, Pendurthy, Gajuwaka, Anandapuram and many other places during their ruling.

YSRCP leader K.K. Raju and others were present.