All issues pertaining to land ownership will be addressed for good under the resurvey scheme, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy holds a plough at the launch of distribution of de-notified conditional land pattas, at Avanigadda in Krishna district on Thursday.

While the previous governments had not paid any attention to the irritants, the TDP government in 2016 only compounded the woes of people, alleges Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that all villages in the State will be covered under the land resurvey programme (Jagananna Sashwata Bhuhakku, Bhuraksha) by the end of 2023, and all the issues relating to land ownership will be addressed for good.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking after inaugurating the programme of distribution of de-notified conditional land pattas to the beneficiaries in Avanigadda mandal of Krishna district on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said even after 75 years of Independence we did not have proper land records, and people who had been using the land were facing a lot of inconveniences.

These issues were never addressed by the previous governments, and the TDP government in 2016 had only multiplied the woes of the people by adding several categories of lands to the prohibited properties’ list.

The YSRCP government had taken up the land resurvey project after 100 years of the first survey, and appointed over 15,000 surveyors, bought the latest technology, besides using drones, helicopters, aeroplanes and rovers by spending crores of rupees, the Chief Minister said.

“By November, land resurvey will be completed, borders will be marked, and pattas will be given through the Sub-Registrar Offices in the villages. This programme will cover hundreds of villages every month, and by the end of the next year, all the 17,000 villages will be covered,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“Today, we have taken a decision to remove conditional land pattas from the prohibited properties’ list. In 350 villages, 22,042 farmers will be benefited as 35,669 acres will be handed over to them. In Avanigadda alone, 10,019 farmers will be given 15,791 acres. Farmers can now sell the land, or gift it to their children,” he said.

‘A role model’

“Across the State, land ownership issues will be ended with the resurvey programme. This is going to be a role model for the country,” he added.

Responding to the appeals made by Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh, the Chief Minister sanctioned ₹35 crore for the Avanigadda-Koduru Road, ₹25 crore for strengthening of river bunds, and ₹8.5 crore for the Patha Yedlalanka bridge.

He said funds for shifting the compost yard and construction of CC drains would also be sanctioned.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to set up dialysis unit for kidney patients with utmost priority. Krishna District Collector P. Ranjit Basha was present.