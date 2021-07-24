All Intermediate students in A.P. declared ‘pass’

5,19,797 students in the State clear the exam; SSC results next week

All Intermediate final year students in the State have been declared “pass” and promoted.

At a press conference, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results for Intermediate second year for the academic year 2021, and said a total of 5,19,797 students in the State had passed the exam.

Though the practical exams were conducted in compliance with COVID guidelines from March 31 to April 24, the theory exams scheduled from May 5 to May 23 were cancelled as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

The Minister said the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) had completed the task of preparing the final results a week ahead of the deadline of July 31, given by the court. In compliance with the court order, the Board constituted a committee under the chairmanship of former civil servant Chaya Ratan to evolve a policy for tabulation of the Intermediate marks.

The committee, after examining the assessments followed by the different State government Boards, CISCE (ICSE) and CBSE for a fair and unbiased assessment of the students, submitted its report.

Explaining about the evaluation criteria, Mr. Suresh said the marks obtained by the second year regular students in their SSC (10th Class) and their first year Intermediate marks were taken as basis for awarding the theory marks in the second (final) year. A 30% weightage was given to the students’ marks in three best subjects in the SSC and 70% weightage to their scored in all subjects in the first year of Intermediate course.

He said students who were not satisfied with these results would be given a chance to write a betterment exam. The students could download their marks memos from the BIE website bie.ap.gov.in from 5 p.m. on July 26.

If the students had any complaints, they could forward a mail to ourbieap@gmail.com or send a message to WhatsApp number 9391282578.

SSC results

Informing that the 10th Class results would be announced next week, Mr. Suresh said the SSC Board would take into account the grades scored by the students in Science, Mathematics and Social Studies.

Principal Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar, BIE Secretary V. Ramakrishna and others were present.