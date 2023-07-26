HamberMenu
All India Theatre Festival underway in Tirupati

July 26, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Artistes perform a folk number at the All India Theatre Festival 2023, organised by the Abhinaya Arts, in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Artistes perform a folk number at the All India Theatre Festival 2023, organised by the Abhinaya Arts, in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The TTD’s Mahati auditorium is abuzz with connoisseurs of fine arts, as the ‘23rd All India Theatre Festival 2023’ organised by Abhinaya Arts sees impressive footfall.

The festival is organised from July 23 to 30 in association with the Union and State governments’ Ministry of Culture and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The event patronises the dying theatre forms by providing a platform for the artistes to showcase their talent and even presents them with impressive prizes.

Art troupes, especially those specialising in mythological and historical plays, have converged here from several southern States.

Members of the audience are fed with sumptuous doses of the inimitable ‘Telugu Padyam’, which is a unique rendering of poetic verses blended with musical notes. “The response to our programme, especially after the Covid-19 period, is encouraging,” says its founder B.N. Reddy.

Besides acting, there are special sessions on dance where artistes would perform Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and folk forms, solo as well as in groups. At the valedictory session, the organisers present ‘Hanuma’ award for the winning teams in the various categories, on the lines of the State government’s Nandi award.

