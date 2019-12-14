All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship 2019 from Dec. 19

All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship 2019 will be held here in Visakhapatnam from December 19 to 22, said ADGP (Sports) N. Sridhar Rao. He conducted a meeting with police officials to review arrangements for the event here on Saturday. He said that the police teams from all States across the country will be coming to Visakhapatnam to take part in the event. Commissioner of Police, R.K Meena, Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) Attada Babujee and a few others were present.