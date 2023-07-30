ADVERTISEMENT

All India Kisan Sabha urges Prime Minister Modi to lead all-party delegation to Manipur

July 30, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

District-level demonstrations against the ‘inhuman incidents’ in the strife-torn Manipur will be organised across Andhra Pradesh on August 25, 26 and 27, says AIKS national general secretary Atul Kumar Anjan

G V R Subba Rao
The Prime Minister’s visit will help restore peace and tranquillity in Manipur, says AIKS national general secretary Atul Kumar Anjan | Photo Credit: File photo

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national general secretary Atul Kumar Anjan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead an all-party delegation to the strife-torn Manipur at the earliest. 

Addressing the media here on July 30 (Sunday), AIKS leader said that the Prime Minister’s visit would help restore peace and tranquillity in Manipur.

“Restoring the faith of the people in the government is the biggest task now. The violence in Manipur is not just a law and order problem. All the issues in that State, if not addressed in a proper manner, would give a free hand to our adversaries to take advantage of the situation,” said Mr. Atul Kumar Anjan, adding that Mr. Modi might not act till the 2024 elections. 

Referring to the the video of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur, he said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) would stage protests against the incident across the country on August 9, coinciding with the Quit India Movement day.

More than 500 farmers’ organisations and associations would take part in the protests. Further, the SKM would organise a meeting at Talkatora  Stadium at New Delhi on August 24 wherein more than 6,000 people would participate, he said, adding that district-level demonstrations would be organised across Andhra Pradesh on August 25, 26 and 27.

Stating that the Bills were being passed without discussion and participation of the Opposition parties in the Parliament, Mr. Atul Kumar Anjan urged the Central government to refer the Bills passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to the Parliamentary Committees for the necessary suggestions and amendments, if required.

“Passing the Bills without discussion is against the democratic and logical functioning of the Parliament,” he said. 

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham State general secretary K.V.V. Prasad was present.

