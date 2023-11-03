HamberMenu
All India Dwcra Bazaar records 2.8 crore business in six days: Official

November 03, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
All India Craft Mela organised at Vizinagaram received a positive response from customers.

Vizianagaram District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director A. Kalyana Chakravarthi on Friday said that the All India Dwcra Bazaar has received a positive response from the public and it was evident with ₹2.8 crore sales for the products made by artisans over the past six days.

Addressing the media conference here, he thanked the Union governments’ organisation SARAS (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) for choosing Vizianagaram for establishing the crafts mela during the Vizianagaram Utsav (October 29-31) and Sirimanotsavam (October 31) which attracted huge crowds from different parts of the State.

Mr. Chakravarthi said that a total of 194 stalls were established in the Bazaar which would continue till November 8, backed by the support of customers. District Public Relations Officer D. Ramesh, DRDA Assistant Project Director Savitri and others were present.

