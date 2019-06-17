All India doctor’s strike: PHCs, referral hospitals in Chittoor observe solidarity protest

In solidarity with the physical attack against the medical faculty in Kolkata, the medical and paramedical staff of as many as 102 primary health centers in 66 mandals under the District Medical and Health administration, and the area hospitals at Piler, Madanapalle, Kuppam, Puttur, Nagari, Srikalahasti, Bangarupalem and Satyavedu observed one hour long protest, raising slogans at the growing physical assaults on the doctors on duty.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Rama Giddaiah told The Hindu that as per the request of the AP Government Doctors’ Association (APGDA) Chittoor district unit, the protests were permitted at all the PHCs and area hospitals for an hour. “The token protests did not hamper the medical services anywhere in the district,” he said.

Interestingly, some patients too, who had reached the hospitals for treatment, also joined the protests and demonstrations.

The APGDA district president Paul Ravi Kumar said that it was unfortunate that the medical and paramedical staff had become the target of the miscreants whenever a casualty takes places on admission at the government hospitals, though the death could be due to several complications, with no iota of any part from the government staff. He sought a foolproof policy to provide security to the staff at the government hospitals.