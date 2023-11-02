ADVERTISEMENT

All India badminton tourney for sub juniors begins in Vijayawada

November 02, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on November 1 (Wednesday) inaugurated the Yonex Sunrise All India Sub Juniors Badminton Tournament-2023 at DRRM Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada.

Speaking at the programme, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the month of November would be packed with sports events. “Ever since coming to power in 2019, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has done a lot to give a fillip to sports in the State. It is a matter of pride that more than 3,000 players from across the State will participate in the badminton tournament,” he said

The seven-day event, being organised by Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association, will be held at three venues in the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US