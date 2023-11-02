All India badminton tourney for sub juniors begins in Vijayawada

November 02, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on November 1 (Wednesday) inaugurated the Yonex Sunrise All India Sub Juniors Badminton Tournament-2023 at DRRM Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada.

Speaking at the programme, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the month of November would be packed with sports events. “Ever since coming to power in 2019, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has done a lot to give a fillip to sports in the State. It is a matter of pride that more than 3,000 players from across the State will participate in the badminton tournament,” he said

The seven-day event, being organised by Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association, will be held at three venues in the city.