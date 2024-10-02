All illegal constructions on lake bunds and govt. land in Andhra Pradesh will be removed, says Minister

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Ponguru Narayana has said that stringent action will be taken against the illegal constructions on the lake bunds and government land across the State.

The Minister was speaking after inspecting the areas to be visited by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during the ‘Swacchta Hi Seva’ programme in Machilipatnam on October 2 (Wednesday).

“All the illegal occupiers, no matter who or which party they belong to, will have to vacate the government land and the lake bunds. The poor people will be asked to leave after alternative arrangements are made for them. After Operation Budameru, a similar exercise will be taken up across the State,” the Minister said.

He said that during the TDP rule between 2014 and 2019, funds of ₹36 crore were spent on providing tap connections to every household in Machilipatnam for the supply of safe drinking water under the AMRUT-1 scheme.

“However, no work was undertaken under the scheme during the YSRCP’s tenure. Now, the TDP-led NDA government has undertaken these works. In the next two years, every household will have access to safe drinking water,” the Minister said.

CM’s visit today

Mr. Narayana reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. He inspected the arrangements being made for the helipad at the National Law College. The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit the dumping yard in Machilipatnam and interact with the Safai Karmacharis at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam. He will distribute protective gear to them.

The Minister also discussed with the corporation officials about the issues that need to be brought to teh notice of the Chief Minister’s visit.