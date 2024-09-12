All hurdles were cleared for construction of Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh

VIZIANAGARAM:

ADVERTISEMENT

Construction activity of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh got new momentum at Marrivalasa-Chinamedapalli villages located between Gajapathinagaram and Saluru constituencies of united Vizianagaram district; thanks to Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to build the premier educational institution in the same locality in spite of reported pressures from a few public representatives for shifting the institution to Relli village of Kotthavalasa mandal as the location was proposed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government during its tenure between 2014-19.

The Union Government has already accepted the detailed project report and master plan for Marrivalasa-China Peddapalli villages after the foundation stone was laid by the then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on August 25, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the State Government decided to continue the construction in the same location since getting permissions from the Union Government for Relli village would be a herculean task at this juncture.

However, it has reportedly proposed Relli village site for the construction of the training centre for the State’s elite anti-Naxal force the Greyhounds which could not be established after bifurcation of the State with the delay in finalising the site for the training institution.

Central Tribal University authorities heaved a sigh of relief with the State Government’s nod for Marrivalasa-Chinamedapalli villages where the works such as construction of compound wall, internal roads have been going on briskly. Collector B.R. Ambedkar directed the local officials to ensure civic facilities such as water, electricity and drainage system for the university site.

ADVERTISEMENT

PSU Mecon Limited was given the responsibility of construction of the buildings within a couple of years. It has been requested to complete a few hostel buildings, laboratory, classrooms and others by March 31, 2025 itself. The Central Government which would provide around ₹300 crore in the first phase for its construction has already released ₹25 crore for the speedy construction.

Central Tribal University which is currently functioning in the old Andhra University campus of Vizianagaram will be shifted to the new site after the construction of permanent buildings. The institution will be the first Central Tribal University in the Southern region as the first one was located in Amarkantak of Madhya Pradesh.

The Tribal University-A.P.’s Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani who has previously worked as V-C in Amarkantak hoped that the construction of buildings would be done quickly with the active support from the State Government.

Speaking to The Hindu, he thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other public representatives for clearing all the hurdles for the construction of the new University in Gajapathinagaram-Saluru constituencies which are very close to tribal areas which are needed for research for students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.