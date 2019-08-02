‘All Grama Volunteers will join the same day’

Minister for Panchayat Raj P. Ramachandra Reddy on Thursday said as many as 4,11,448 Grama Volunteers would take charge the same day after the selection process. Mr. Reddy said such employment creation was going to create history in the State.

Addressing officials of all departments, the Minister said the system of Grama Volunteers and secretariats would function above politics, giving equal importance to all sections of people.

Mr. Reddy said ₹27,000 crore would be given to women self-help groups as loans, apart from ₹1,800 crore towards interest. He asked the officials to extend the promised benefits to tenant farmers also.

Priority areas

“Soil fertility tests should be given priority. Apart from this, steps will be taken to provide drinking water connections to all beneficiaries. The Rural Water Supply Department has to initiate the process and submit the feasibility report accordingly,” he said.

The Minister said that the District Medical and Health Officer and the District Coordinator of Health Services should make joint inspections and take steps for improvement of health services.

Deputy Chief minister K. Narayanaswamy said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was committed to implementing prohibition in a phased manner. He said all those village panchayats which did not have burial grounds would be provided with the facility at the earliest and the Revenue Department was instructed to identify land.

Land for the poor

Mr. Narayanaswamy said that all persons coming under the BPL category would be given 1.5 cents of land each for housing by Ugadi next year.

“Steps will be initiated to bring in total ban on use of plastic in the State by January 26,” he said.

Later, the Minister released Aranya Brand of honey produced by local cooperative units at the venue.

Collector Bharat Narayana Gupta, district YSRCP MLAs and heads of various departments were present.