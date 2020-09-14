All govt. schools in A.P. to get smart TVs

‘Plans are afoot to digitise 45,000 schools by the next year’

The students of government schools across the State will now have an opportunity to learn their lessons through smart television sets as the government is launching a project. As part of it, 10,000 smart TV sets would be provided to the schools at a cost of ₹450 crore to ₹500 crore.

Every government school in the State will get a smart TV set to facilitate learning in digital mode, on par with their corporate counterparts.

The smart TV sets would be integrated to a central portal and the students would watch the specially designed content.

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy said a decision had been taken in this regard and the project is expected to benefit more than 40 lakh children in the State.

“Ensure that all students get the benefits of digital education,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Minister for HRD A. Suresh said plans are afoot that 45,000 schools would be digitised by 2021, adding that the officials are working to meet the deadline set for the project under the Nadu-Nedu scheme.