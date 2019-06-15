All government schools will get a complete makeover, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that all government schools in the State would be given a complete makeover within two years, adding that there would be a significant change in the policies to regulate the fee structure in private/corporate schools.

Addressing a public meeting at the Zilla Parishad High School at Penumaka, Mr. Jagan said all primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools would be converted into English medium schools while Telugu would be made a compulsory subject.

Mr. Jagan made these announcements after initiating children into schooling programme at a programme christened ‘Aksharabhasyam’, and launching ‘Badibata’, a mass awareness drive to enrol children into schools.

Advice to parents

“I urge all parents to send their children to schools, whichever school it may be. I will look after them and on January 26, 2020, ₹15,000 would be deposited into the accounts of every mother in the State. This will help parents to meet the cost of school fees, books and uniforms,” the Chief Minister said.

Illiteracy

Stating that illiteracy rate in Andhra Pradesh was 33% (2011 general census), much above the national rate of 26%, Mr. Jagan said he had noticed during his padayatra covering 3,648 km in the State that there were many loopholes in the system.

“Our schools have been on the downslide over the years. There is no water in the toilet, no furniture in government schools and parents are left with no option but to admit them in private schools, where the fees structure gives a kind of shock to parents. Even for a student joining LKG, private schools are demanding over ₹20,000. I am going to change all these things and within two years, all government schools will be given a complete makeover. I am asking all the headmasters to click the present situation in schools and send them to me. After two years, I will show to the people the changes made in the schools. I will provide all the infrastructure, including proper school desks, flooring, compound walls and play grounds,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan initiated children into schooling by making them write English alphabets. The Chief Minister made two children, including a girl, write alphabets. HRD Minister A. Suresh and Home Minister M. Sucharita followed suit by making children write on slates. Mr . Reddy spent a considerable time with children and their parents.

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, MLC K.S Lakshmana Rao, MLAs Kasu Mahesh Reddy, G. Srinivasa Reddy, N. Sankara Rao, Collector I. Samuel Anand Kumar, Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla were present.