All gates of Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada lifted to release 5.06 cusecs of water

The Central Water Commission issues a first flood warning for the third time in the present water year

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 17, 2022 02:29 IST

Houses in a colony at Krishnalanka remain waterlogged on Sunday as the flood discharge at Prakasam Barrage reached 5 lakh cusecs. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Officials of the Water Resources Department lifted all 70 gates up to a height of 9 feet to release about 5.06 lakh cusecs of surplus water from the Prakasam Barrage into the sea on Sunday.

According to information, the water level crossed 12 feet at the barrage after about 5.10 lakh cusecs of flood water was received from the upper catchment area. To maintain the barrage level of 12 feet, the officials released 2,827 cusecs into canals and 5.06 lakh cusecs into the sea. 

The Central Water Commission (CWC) issued a first flood warning for the third time in the present water year.

About 5.10 lakh cusecs of flood water reached here from the Pulichintala project, including 9,200 cusecs from the Paleru tributary, and 15,000 cusecs from the Keesara. The Pulichintala project officials released around 4.80 lakh cusecs of flood water that was coming from the Nagarjuna Sagar dam.

Krishna District Collector Ranjit Basha has urged people living in the villages close to the river downstream of the Prakasam Barrage to be on alert.

Control rooms have been opened in the District Collectorate at Machilipatnam and also the revenue divisional offices in Machilipatnam and Vuyyuru to provide assistance to people in case of any emergency.

