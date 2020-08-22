All gas leak victims safe,says MLA

Puthalapattu MLA M.S. Babu has said that all the 12 victims of the ammonium gas leak at Hatsun dairy plant near Chittoor are safe and quality medicare will be provided to them all.

The MLA, along with Revenue Divisional Officer (Chittoor) D. Renuka, inspected the mishap site in the factory near Puthalapattu mandal headquarters. The incident occurred on Thursday night. Twelve workers, mostly women, fell sick and were rushed to the District Hospital at Chittoor.

Mr. Babu said that a preliminary report on the circumstances that led to the mishap at the factory was sent to the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police. Speaking to the family members of the victims, the MLA assured them of taking all necessary steps for their medical attention.