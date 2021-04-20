All frontline workers shouldget vaccinated: Collector

GUNTUR

20 April 2021 00:17 IST

District Collector Vivek Yadav on Monday asked the Sub-Collectors, revenue divisional officers, municipal commissioners and Tahsildars to ensure that all precautions were taken to contain the infection.

Reviewing the preparedness to tackle the second wave of the pandemic at a video conference, the Collector said that all frontline workers, including personnel from the departments of Police, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Secretariat, should get themselves vaccinated. So far, 35,962 frontline workers have been administered vaccine.

The details of vaccination programme on Monday have been sent to various Urban Health Centres and those who do not wish to go for vaccination should provide a medical certificate and a letter by the concerned head of department, he said.

Mr. Vivek Yadav also said that a massive campaign highlighting COVID-appropriate behaviour should be launched and awareness sessions should be held. The campaign should also cover religious places, schools, hotels. Orders have been issued posting Tahsildars and RDOs as Incident Commanders and 104 call centre has been set up to deal with COVID-related grievances.