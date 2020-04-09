All entrance exams postponed indefinitely

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has indefinitely postponed all entrance examinations, including Engineering Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) and other professional courses, on account of lockdown.

The new dates would be intimated later, said Chairman of the Council K. Hemachandra Reddy on Thursday. He said the postponement of the entrance tests was necessitated as the online exam centres were shut down for some time on account of the lockdown and some of the systems may not be working. Power back-up issue had to be looked into and hall tickets were yet to be issued.

He said representatives of the Tata Consultancy Services, engaged to put the arrangements in place, had said they would need some time to put a fool-proof system is in place for smooth conduct of the exams.

He said it was not possible in the given circumstances to conduct these examinations and so it was decided to release a fresh schedule for entrance tests in May.