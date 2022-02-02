All eligible teens in State get first dose of vaccine

The Health Department has completed 100 % of the first dose of vaccination for teenagers in the 15-18 age group.

In a review meeting held by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the officials informed that the current recovery rate stood at 94.72 %.

They said the weekly positivity rate was 27.12% while the daily positivity rate stood at 17.73 %, showing a declining trend in the last few days from a peak of 36.02%.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure that there was no shortage of physicians and other medical personnel in hospitals.

The Chief Minister further asked them to pay regular visits to COVID Care Centres to monitor quality treatment.